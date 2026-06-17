Malaysia’s opposition party Bersatu says ready to fight PAS ‘on all fronts’ amid political divorce

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) warned that it was prepared to go “all out” in its fight against former ally Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) following the latter’s decision to sever political ties recently.

This, even as Bersatu stressed that it remains within Perikatan Nasional (PN) – of which the two parties are members – and will contest the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections under PN’s banner.

“If they have made their decision, we are ready to fight on all fronts,” Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today following the party’s supreme council meeting on Tuesday (Jun 16) night.

The former prime minister was responding to questions on whether he wanted to see the two parties go their separate ways.