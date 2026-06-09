Malaysia’s PAS severs ties with Bersatu, throwing opposition pact PN's fate into question

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s main opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) on Monday (Jun 8) announced that it will end its political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), raising doubts over the future of the federal opposition pact Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement after a special meeting of its central working committee at its headquarters on Monday evening, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said that the decision to sever ties with Bersatu was made after taking into account reports, studies and the current assessment of relations between the two parties, local media reported.

He said the party endorsed a similar decision on Jun 2 by its Syura Council of Ulama - its highest religious decision-making body - that took in “policy, legal and public interest considerations”.

“We will explore a form of political understanding and electoral cooperation (electoral pact) for the sake of Muslim unity, in preparation for the state elections and the 16th General Election (GE16), and to welcome the intention of academics, professionals, political leaders, and community activists to join PAS,” said Abdul Hadi, as reported by The Star.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said he expressed regret over PAS' decision to sever ties with his party, stressing that Bersatu will remain within the PN coalition.

Muhyiddin further reiterated that Bersatu would continue strengthening the opposition pact as one of its founding members.

“As a founding party of PN, Bersatu will remain in the PN and continue to strengthen its core struggle and principles.

“Bersatu will further advance the people-centred agenda championed by PN since its establishment, while supporting the aspirations of Malaysians who seek change and leadership that reflects the hopes and ambitions of all citizens,” said Muhyiddin.