‘Cracks getting bigger’ in Malaysia’s opposition pact, but PM Anwar ‘faces complications’ of his own

But observers cautioned that the growing opposition disarray does not mean Anwar should pounce by calling a snap election. They pointed to internal troubles within his own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the broader Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and the unity government pact.

“The PAS-Bersatu fracture is politically useful to Anwar, but not enough on its own to justify snap polls,” said Asrul Sani, associate vice-president at strategic advisory firm The Asia Group.

“Anwar still faces complications within his own camp, including UMNO-PKR seat tensions, Rafizi’s Bersama project, and possible PKR defections.”

The analyst was referring to how the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - the lynchpin party of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition - has declared it will contest all seats in the upcoming Johor state election despite being in the unity government with PH.

Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli - a former economy minister-turned-government critic - also quit the party on May 17 before joining Parti Bersama, saying he wanted it to be a platform for citizens who believe that political power belongs to the people.

Rafizi retains the support of several PKR MPs, raising fears they could also quit Anwar’s party and split incumbent votes in urban seats.

THE HAMZAH FACTOR

There are parallels with the situation in Bersatu.

Hamzah, the former opposition leader in parliament, has been somewhat of a thorn in Bersatu’s side since being kicked out of the party on Feb 13 amid a power struggle and a purge of dissenting senior party members.

This included those who were seen as pushing for Hamzah to take over as Bersatu president from Muhyiddin.

The day after he was sacked, Hamzah launched what he called a “Reset” movement and is now reportedly set to take over a new party, with other ousted Bersatu leaders expected to follow.

On Monday, former Melaka chief minister Rahim Thamby Chik claimed on social media that more than 200,000 Bersatu members who have either left or remain with the party are backing Hamzah’s Reset movement.

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Malaysia-based think tank Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, said PAS wants to get rid of Bersatu because the latter is perceived as blocking Hamzah's return to PN, as alluded by the PAS president Hadi.

“Before this, there was some manoeuvring that PN will accept new political parties, and that Hamzah can be part of these political parties so that Hamzah and his team can be part of PN,” he said.

The fact that Hadi made a public statement about it shows PAS wants Bersatu to leave PN voluntarily, said Azmi, noting that PAS, at this point, values a partnership with Hamzah more than with Bersatu.

“But Bersatu sees that Hamzah in PN is a threat to Bersatu - no doubt about that,” he added.