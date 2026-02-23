Malaysia’s PN opposition coalition appoints PAS VP Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as chairman, replacing Muhyiddin
Ahmad Samsuri, 55, popularly known as Dr Sam, has served as the chief minister of Terengganu since 2018. He was the sole nominee for the chairman’s post and voted into the role unanimously.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), has appointed vice-president of Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as its new chairman.
The decision was made during a 90-minute PN supreme council meeting on Sunday (Feb 22) at PAS headquarters, local media reported.
Ahmad Samsuri replaces former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who announced on Dec 30 that he would relinquish the chairman role after leading the coalition since August 2020. The post has been vacant since Jan 1.
In a statement posted on his social media accounts after his appointment, Ahmad Samsuri described his new role as a heavy responsibility amid high public expectations.
"The responsibility given to me is very big, heavy and challenging, particularly in an atmosphere where there are high expectations from many parties and the people for PN to become a political consensus capable of bringing better change to all Malaysians regardless of religion, race, ethnicity and socio-economic background," he said.
He added that he would hold discussions with the coalition’s leadership council to convene a meeting to determine appointments to key positions in accordance with PN's constitution, adding that his immediate priority was to strengthen the coalition’s political consensus and improve its organisational structure and operations.
Ahmad Samsuri, 55, also expressed appreciation to Muhyiddin, 78, who was Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, for his service as PN chairman since the coalition’s formation.
"Muhyiddin, together with the leadership of the Supreme Leadership Council, had successfully built PN into a strong political coalition that secured a significant number of seats in the Malaysian general election 2022," he said.
In a joint statement signed by coalition leaders, the council said that it had “unanimously appointed” Ahmad Samsuri as chairman of the opposition bloc with immediate effect.
The statement was signed by presidents of PN’s component parties - Muhyiddin of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS’ Abdul Hadi Awang, Dominic Lau of Gerakan and P Punithan of the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).
“He (Ahmad Samsuri) was nominated by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang,” the party’s secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters at a press conference after the meeting, as quoted by the New Straits Times.
Takiyuddin also said that Ahmad Samsuri was the sole nominee for the chairman’s post, The Star reported.
“It was a unanimous decision. Under the Perikatan (Nasional) constitution, it is not stated as to who can be appointed chairman. This means the supreme council can choose anyone from PN,” he said.
“To become chairman of Perikatan, one does not necessarily have to be a party president or deputy president; our constitution provides for whoever it is.”
Takiyuddin said PAS considered Ahmad Samsuri suitable for the role given his strengths and advantages, noting that he has served as the chief minister for two terms in Terengganu, in 2018 and 2023.
“He also performed very well in the last general election and in the state election in Terengganu, with Perikatan winning all seats,” Takiyuddin added.
Ahmad Samsuri, popularly known as Dr Sam, has served as the chief minister of Terengganu since 2018. He is also the Member of Parliament for Kemaman and state assemblyman for Rhu Rendang constituency in the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly.
A PhD holder in aeroengine ignition and combustion from the University of Leeds, Ahmad Samsuri was also an aerospace lecturer at University Putra Malaysia before joining politics as political secretary to PAS president Abdul Hadi.
He led PAS Terengganu to a clean sweep in the state elections in August 2023 by clinching all 32 state seats.
Terengganu is the only state in the country where all seats in the state government are held by a single coalition.
Takiyuddin described the meeting on Sunday as harmonious and a sign of cordial relations between PAS and Bersatu, especially in light of a controversy surrounding the resignation of PAS’ Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli as chief minister last December. Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replaced him in the post.
Shukri’s resignation came after eight statutory declarations were signed by state assemblymen – three from PAS and five from Bersatu – retracting their support for him.
Shukri cited health reasons for stepping down, but said he was blindsided by the withdrawal of support from PN state assemblymen.
Local media reported that Sunday’s supreme council meeting was the first full gathering of the coalition’s top leadership since the crisis in December.
“We must prepare for the elections and show unity. Politics requires patience; sometimes we must respond immediately and sometimes remain calm. There is no need to create further issues. Let Perikatan move forward positively,” said Takiyuddin.
At the press conference after the meeting, Takiyuddin also said that Muhyiddin had been appointed as PN deputy chairman and that other deputy positions in the coalition remain unchanged.
He also confirmed that PAS president Abdul Hadi had chosen not to sit in the PN supreme council.
“The other deputy positions remain as before, except that PAS president does not wish to be part of the PN supreme council,” said Takiyuddin, as quoted by Malay Mail.
“He will only be in the presidential council.”
Takiyuddin also said that discussions were still ongoing about a new Opposition Leader in Parliament to replace Hamzah Zainudin, who was recently sacked from Bersatu for allegedly breaching the party’s constitution.
According to local news platform Bernama, Takiyuddin added that PN component parties had agreed that the position should be held by PAS, but a decision was yet to be made, as “PAS requires a bit more time to study the matter”.
Takiyuddin, who is also the Chief Whip of PN, said that there is no urgent need to remove Hamzah, according to The Star.
He added that the opposition coalition plans to amend its constitution to strengthen both its presidential council and supreme council as part of efforts to strengthen the coalition ahead of future elections.