Malaysia’s PN opposition coalition appoints PAS VP Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as chairman, replacing Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), has appointed vice-president of Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as its new chairman.

The decision was made during a 90-minute PN supreme council meeting on Sunday (Feb 22) at PAS headquarters, local media reported.

Ahmad Samsuri replaces former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who announced on Dec 30 that he would relinquish the chairman role after leading the coalition since August 2020. The post has been vacant since Jan 1.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts after his appointment, Ahmad Samsuri described his new role as a heavy responsibility amid high public expectations.

"The responsibility given to me is very big, heavy and challenging, particularly in an atmosphere where there are high expectations from many parties and the people for PN to become a political consensus capable of bringing better change to all Malaysians regardless of religion, race, ethnicity and socio-economic background," he said.

He added that he would hold discussions with the coalition’s leadership council to convene a meeting to determine appointments to key positions in accordance with PN's constitution, adding that his immediate priority was to strengthen the coalition’s political consensus and improve its organisational structure and operations.

Ahmad Samsuri, 55, also expressed appreciation to Muhyiddin, 78, who was Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, for his service as PN chairman since the coalition’s formation.

"Muhyiddin, together with the leadership of the Supreme Leadership Council, had successfully built PN into a strong political coalition that secured a significant number of seats in the Malaysian general election 2022," he said.