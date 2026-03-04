Ahmad Samsuri’s PN chairman role does not make him opposition coalition’s prime ministerial pick: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar may be the new chairman of Malaysia’s opposition coalition, but that does not mean he would be its pick for prime minister, according to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“(The issue of the candidacy) has not yet been discussed … This is an appointment to the chairmanship, not for the choice of prime minister,” Muhyiddin who was the country’s eighth prime minister, said on Wednesday (Mar 4), as quoted by local media.

He said that he was echoing the words of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is the vice-president of PAS, succeeded Muhyiddin on Feb 22 as the opposition coalition’s new chairman, after the latter quit the role on Jan 1.

Muhyiddin said that PAS leadership had said earlier that he was not the prime minister candidate and that they did not want to discuss the topic yet.

“I think that position still stands,” he told selected media in a press conference on Monday.