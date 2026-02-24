‘Compromise’ leader or PM contender - can Malaysia opposition pact PN’s new chief rise to the challenge?

Unlike many of Malaysia’s combative political heavyweights, Ahmad Samsuri is known to be soft-spoken and measured. His professional background and administrative track record - including delivering a clean sweep for PAS in Terengganu in the 2023 state elections - have bolstered his reputation as a capable technocrat rather than a firebrand ideologue.

His elevation, however, has been long in the making.

Since 2022, Ahmad Samsuri has increasingly been positioned on the national stage beyond his state role. During the December 2023 by-election for the Kemaman federal seat, senior PN leaders, including Muhyiddin, openly hinted that the Terengganu chief minister’s candidacy was a “stepping stone” for a future prime ministerial bid.

Yet his first test as PN chairman will not be electoral - it will be internal.

Ahmad Samsuri takes over amid deep fissures within Bersatu, PAS’ key coalition partner. His appointment came just days after a dramatic rupture between Bersatu president Muhyiddin and his former deputy Hamzah Zainudin.

The fallout escalated when Hamzah said that he was once Muhyiddin’s staunchest ally but following his expulsion from Bersatu, declared himself the latter’s “number one enemy”.

Although leaders aligned to both camps have publicly endorsed Ahmad Samsuri’s elevation, analysts describe his appointment less as the rise of a commanding coalition figure and more as a carefully brokered compromise among uneasy partners seeking to contain further instability.

Complicating matters further, Ahmad Samsuri is not PAS’ top decision-maker. He ranks behind party president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man in the party hierarchy, a dynamic that could limit his room for manoeuvre, say experts.

Political scientist Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said the appointment is as much about optics as authority.

“We know Dr Sam’s appointment has more to do with optics. They want to present someone who can garner electoral support from beyond PAS’ electoral base,” she told CNA.

“His appointment is also considered a compromise in the sense that he is acceptable to all component parties.”