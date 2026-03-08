Anwar's 'perfect storm'? Anti-graft crisis, party fractures and coalition jitters cloud re-election gambit

KUALA LUMPUR: A secret meeting between his coalition partner and the opposition, a long-time ally rethinking their ties, a former protege-turned-critic, and allegations besieging the country’s anti-graft chief.

These developments that are occurring almost concurrently now pose potentially the most serious threat to Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his tenure so far, say insiders and observers.

They add that the pressure on Anwar and his “Unity Government" – a broad coalition built from several major alliances led by Anwar's four-member Pakatan Harapan (PH) – has reached an extent that it may force him to call early elections, nearly two years ahead of the February 2028 deadline.

Of particular concern is a little-known meeting in Bangkok in mid-December, which reportedly took place between key leaders from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - a crucial Unity Government member - and two opposition parties, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), sources told CNA.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also one of two deputy prime ministers, reportedly attended with party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Bersatu was represented by its former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, and PAS by secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, sources familiar with the situation told CNA.

Hamzah was sacked from Bersatu last month amid a public spat with party chief and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and after allegedly breaching the party’s constitution, according to a letter dated Feb 13 that circulated on messaging platforms.

Hamzah recently confirmed that discussions were underway for him to take over Parti Keluarga Malaysia.