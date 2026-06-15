Malaysia's Bersatu, PAS trade barbs over Hamzah Zainudin's return as opposition leader

KUALA LUMPUR: Two of Malaysia’s main opposition parties Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have traded barbs over PAS’ reappointment of former federal minister Hamzah Zainudin as Leader of the Opposition.

Both parties are founding members of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition coalition although PAS had announced that it had severed ties with Bersatu last week.

Bersatu information chief Faisal Ismail Aziz said that the Islamist party’s decision was a unilateral one that was made without proper consultation and against a previous decision by the PN supreme council.

“These … announcements not only disregard the principles of consensus and unity that have long underpinned PN but also run contrary to the coalition’s constitution,” Faisal said, as reported by local media platform The Star on Monday (Jun 15).

Hamzah – a former Bersatu deputy president – was sacked from the party in February. He then resigned as opposition leader in April following months of limbo.

Hamzah then launched the Reset movement, a political platform geared towards national reform, and unveiled his new party – the Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan) – over the weekend.