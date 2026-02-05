Commentary: Why having a live-in confinement nanny turns out to be ‘on-the-job training’ that I needed

SINGAPORE: When I was preparing for the birth of my first child in 2016, hiring a confinement nanny was one of the first items on my checklist. Like many Singaporeans, opting for a live-in confinement nanny was almost a no-brainer given how common the practice is.

I also had plans to organise the baby’s room and stocked up on DVDs to watch during my maternity leave. Then, I felt well-prepared to handle motherhood.

The reality, however, bore little resemblance to my expectations of a peaceful, well-rested confinement. My firstborn was a colic baby who cried endlessly and vomited every day, which I later learnt was due to allergies.

Navigating that as a new mother was overwhelming. Thankfully, my confinement nanny turned out to be the calm amid the storm. I cannot imagine going through all of that without her guidance.