Commentary: The push for climate taxes is getting real at COP29 in Baku

BAKU: United Nations (UN) climate Conferences of the Parties (COPs) have been held for nearly 30 years and, for much of that time, they have included calls for something that has always seemed about as likely as Donald Trump going vegan: New global taxes on shipping and aviation emissions.

At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan this week, things are different. Governments, not just green activists, are backing so-called “solidarity levies” to plug a gaping finance gap bogging down efforts to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

France, Spain and Kenya are among a small but growing group of nations supporting a task force of experts from bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that has spent the last year assessing which imposts might work best where.

Levies on shipping, aviation, fossil fuel production and financial transactions are under the microscope. Charges on cryptocurrency trades, plastic producers and billionaires have not been ruled out.