A third draft of the proposed agreement had been released overnight. But it still made no mention of the crucial words “fossil fuels”, “oil,” “coal,” or “phase out”.

Suddenly, a media huddle formed and German Climate Minister Carsten Schneider appeared, looking grim. Before the final plenary had even begun, he confirmed Germany would reject the agreement, telling reporters it was a “step backward”.

Shortly afterwards, the European Union followed suit, in a dramatic intervention during the plenary from Ireland’s Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien. The text had failed to meet the moment he told the assembled countries: “We will not endorse a decision […] that does not even mention fossil fuels.”

Journalists were shuttling between the meeting and talking to delegates in the halls, trying to establish the extent of the dissent. A BBC reporter somehow continued a live cross as he ran down the hallway after delegates from the EU and Iceland.

Inside the meeting, Panama announced it was out. This was not surprising – the country’s environment minister had said the world was “held hostage by fossil fuels”, ruefully declaring “we are in love with our kidnappers”. The Marshall Islands soon followed, and the United Kingdom too. The number of countries grew.

By now, it was clear: the COP31 negotiations to reach an agreement had collapsed.

