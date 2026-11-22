ANTALYA, Türkiye: Climate advocates reacted with indignation on Monday (Nov 23) to the COP31 summit ending in failure, with contentious talks collapsing over fossil fuels after the meeting in Türkiye stretched into record overtime.

The final agreement was rejected on Sunday in a chaotic finale to the UN climate summit that ran two days over schedule, underscoring the strains on diplomacy in an increasingly fractured world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged nations to send fossil fuels "the way of the dinosaurs" during a fiery appearance at the talks, expressed deep dismay.

"I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," the outgoing UN chief said in a statement.

COP31 negotiations chair Chris Bowen, who unsuccessfully sought to broker consensus among nearly 200 nations, conceded he could not overcome what he called "unbridgeable red lines".

"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision ... And that's disappointing. Very disappointing," Bowen, who is Australia's climate minister, told a throng of reporters.