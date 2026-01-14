Commentary: Deceptive sales tactics are common and consumers need more to be done

DO MARKETS REALLY PUNISH MISBEHAVING FIRMS?

One might argue that markets can discipline bad behaviour. Being rapped publicly may trigger an immediate backlash.

For example, when Agoda was flagged for having “problematic features” on its website, Singapore consumers responded by sharing screenshots of price discrepancies and urgency cues on social media, with many advising others to cross-check prices or book directly with hotels.

However, while consumers can react strongly, they also forget quickly.

In informal conversations with colleagues and friends six months after the Agoda episode, many told me they would still book through the platform. The concern was acknowledged, but convenience and competitive pricing appeared to outweigh lingering discomfort over the episode.

This explains why public disclosure alone has limited deterrent effect.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

This leads to the harder question: Should Singapore consider stronger enforcement tools, including financial penalties for such unfair marketing practices?

The CCS is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with legal powers to administer and enforce the Competition Act (CA) and the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA). It can impose financial penalties under the CA and has done so in instances such as bid rigging and price-fixing, which it considers as among the most egregious forms of anti-competitive conduct.

But CCS does not have the power to impose financial penalties on errant businesses under the CPFTA. Instead, it issues warning letters to businesses found to have engaged in unfair trade practices. It can also seek court orders to get businesses to cease or correct their practices, and consequences for non-compliance are decided by the court. This was the case when CCS sought court orders against two immigration consultancy firms and their operator last year.