Commentary: The Devil Wears Prada 2 delivers a chic eulogy for print

NEW YORK: In The Devil Wears Prada 2, the most striking update isn’t the fashion. It’s the collapse of the glossy world of fashion journalism that its characters inhabited in the original film.

But the sequel doesn’t just register the decline, it underscores how any response to it in the real world begins inside a narrowed set of possibilities - one in which the ultimate price is the loss of editorial judgment.

Media, of course, has never been untouched by wealth. From newspaper barons to modern private equity owners, journalism has always operated within the constraints of whoever funds it. But what feels different now is how few alternative models remain and how concentrated that control has become in the hands of a smaller class of billionaires.

Laying this all out on the big screen, for an audience beyond media insiders, helps bring the stakes into sharper public view. In doing so, the film delivers a chic eulogy for print journalism, but also highlights why it’s still worth saving by showing what stands to be lost.

AN ERA OF CLICKBAIT AND DIMINISHED ATTENTION SPANS

In an early scene, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly laments that Runway’s once-mighty September issue - a supersized edition that generates cultural fanfare and advertising revenue - is now “so thin you could floss with it.” It’s a killer laugh line, but it also functions as a sobering diagnosis. In an era of clickbait and diminished attention spans, the old logic of prestige publishing - that quality commands attention and attention commands revenue - no longer holds.