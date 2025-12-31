Commentary: It’s okay to make charitable donations while thinking of the tax break

SINGAPORE: After a family holiday and indulging over festive gatherings, perhaps you get a vague sense that you should do something more “meaningful”.

You remember the Dec 31 deadline for tax deductions. Making a charitable donation – and securing the 250 per cent tax deduction benefits – begins to feel like a prudent financial move.

Chances are some of us have felt a similar impulse or have done something similar. Maybe you signed up to volunteer for a cause, thinking that the experience could reflect well on your CV or at least make for a compelling LinkedIn post.

But should giving be purely for others, or is it okay to want some benefits for ourselves too?