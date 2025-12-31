Commentary: It’s okay to make charitable donations while thinking of the tax break
To support our charities sustainably, we need to understand the idea that altruism and self-interest are not mutually exclusive, says Tony Soh, CEO of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.
SINGAPORE: After a family holiday and indulging over festive gatherings, perhaps you get a vague sense that you should do something more “meaningful”.
You remember the Dec 31 deadline for tax deductions. Making a charitable donation – and securing the 250 per cent tax deduction benefits – begins to feel like a prudent financial move.
Chances are some of us have felt a similar impulse or have done something similar. Maybe you signed up to volunteer for a cause, thinking that the experience could reflect well on your CV or at least make for a compelling LinkedIn post.
But should giving be purely for others, or is it okay to want some benefits for ourselves too?
For some, the act of giving is simply a reward in and of itself. In 2023, NVPC conducted a National Giving Study that found that people in Singapore were most motivated to give if they viewed giving as an altruistic act, such as wanting to make a positive impact on others, or uplifting them to help them feel good.
For others, however, the act of giving is tied to some form of personal gain, whether tangible or intangible, like gaining new skills, meeting new people, or to simply feel good about oneself. Giving with an expectation of receiving something in return is often seen as turning it into mere transaction, blurring the lines between altruism and self-interest.
But this does not mean that being motivated by some self-benefit is always wrong. A common misconception is that giving is necessarily selfless.
FINDING THE ‘I’ IN ‘WE’ - PERSONAL BENEFITS TO GIVING
Let’s move past the idea that giving and personal benefit are mutually exclusive. Research says they often coexist as an authentic expression of generosity, and in many cases, reinforce each other.
Giving starts with the giver. When individuals feel fulfilled through their acts of generosity, they are more likely to continue contributing to the collective good.
As volunteers, we immerse ourselves in a community and interact with people from diverse walks of life. It is a unique opportunity for personal growth by fostering pro-social values and broadening our perspectives.
In Singapore, volunteering has been found to facilitate feelings of happiness and better life balance, and improve self-efficacy and a sense of achievement. Global research has also indicated that volunteering reaps numerous social benefits, such as greater social cohesion and social capital while reducing loneliness.
There are also notable benefits to our physical and mental well-being. According to researchers at Harvard University, engaging in volunteerism and charitable donations is associated with improved physical and cognitive functions, lower levels of physical pain, and increased longevity.
A study by the Singapore Management University’s Centre for Research on Successful Ageing also found that volunteering can lower the risk of depression, anxiety, and stress, while improving self-esteem and overall life satisfaction. Volunteering has also been found to provide a sense of purpose in one’s life.
You might have also noticed that volunteering or making a donation makes us feel good. This phenomenon is the “Helper’s High”, where giving releases endorphins in the brain that bring sensations of joy and relaxation, similar to a mild high that runners experience. Psychological research has also shown that helping others activates the same areas of the brain that are activated in response to pleasure.
SYNERGISTIC GENEROSITY
When we normalise the idea that altruism and self-interest are not binary, we can think about creating conditions to help givers feel that they benefit too, and how it can generate positive long-term benefits for both giver and receiver.
Such a long-term view to sustainable giving could make a difference, at a time when both individuals and companies are watching their spending amid economic uncertainty.
It is also important to find the right fit. Whether it be animal welfare, education, social services or environmental protection, contributing towards an area that we are genuinely passionate about makes giving that much more fulfilling, and less likely to lead to burnout.
Aside from volunteering or making a donation, there are other ways of giving back to society. A more inclusive definition of giving that NVPC champions offers every person an opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way. The “5 Ts” – time, talent, treasure, ties and testimony – represents different forms of philanthropy, capitalising on each person’s unique resources, skills, connections and life experiences.
For those unsure about where to start, Singapore’s national giving platform giving.sg is a great way to take the first step. With over 700 registered charities on board, there’s a wide range of volunteering, donating, and fundraising opportunities to explore.
BUILDING A CYCLE OF GOOD
If Singapore wants to be a “we first” society, it must involve taking greater responsibility to care for, connect with, and contribute to the community and society.
Sustaining a caring society requires us to recognise that individual well-being and motivation are also important. Giving is strongest when “I” and “we” come together in partnership instead of tension.
Feeling good is a natural outcome of giving purposefully, not a flaw or a sign of self-centredness, and personal benefit does not diminish the value of giving and the positive impact it generates.
So, if you’re thinking of making a donation or signing up as a volunteer, and a voice (whether from outside or within) asks: “Are you doing this for others, or for yourself?” Know that it’s okay to answer: “Both” so long as you give.
Tony Soh is Chief Executive Officer of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).