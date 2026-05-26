Commentary: I survived Ebola. This is what scares me most about this outbreak

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: As soon as I heard about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), I knew it was going to be catastrophic.

On Friday (May 22), the DRC reported 246 suspected cases. Most Ebola outbreaks end before they get that big. The same day, reports emerged that someone had died of Ebola hundreds of miles away in Kampala, Uganda’s most populous city. Less than a week after it was first declared, this is already the third-largest Ebola outbreak in history.

I’ve seen Ebola up close. I got it while treating patients in West Africa in 2014.

I know how destructive the disease can be - and how unprepared we are for its return.