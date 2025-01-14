Commentary: Where voters don’t want to throw the incumbents out – and why

INFLATION SPIKED MUCH MORE IN DEVELOPED COUNTRIES

Hostility to the powers that be in Europe, Japan and the US has been tied in varying degrees to the recent spikes in immigration and prices for staple goods, which are feeding a sense that the system is increasingly rigged and biased against the average person. This is further fuelling a long-term decline of public trust in government.

But all these forces are less acute or not present at all in many developing democracies, including large ones where incumbent parties have been winning, led by India, Indonesia and Mexico.

Voters in the US and Europe said one of their biggest gripes last year was inflation, where the legacy of the pandemic left prices for basic needs painfully high. Because the inflation rate spiked much more sharply in developed countries, the shock felt by voters was deeper.

By 2024 in the US the price of eggs, for example, was still 200 per cent higher than before the pandemic – compared with about 50 per cent higher in India and Indonesia.

Even after adjusting for that broader surge in inflation, home prices were up 17 per cent in developed countries, versus just 3 per cent in developing ones, which helps explain why unaffordable housing is stoking strong anti-incumbent sentiment in the US and UK.

Meanwhile, the surge in immigration had become a burning election issue in the west but not in developing countries, which are largely departure points rather than destinations for immigrants.

Though the post-pandemic recovery led to much bigger gains for the rich than for the rest, the gap has been widening relatively slowly in the developing world.

Since 1980, the income share of the top 1 per cent has more than doubled in the US to 21 per cent, while inching up just 3 points to 18 per cent on average in the major developing economies. Most strikingly, Mexico is one of the few countries where the income share of the 1 per cent is falling.