Singapore's core inflation falls to 1.9% in November, lowest in three years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation fell to 1.9 per cent year-on-year in November, the lowest in three years.

The easing from 2.1 per cent in October was mainly due to a moderation in food and services inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Dec 23).

The last time core inflation was lower was in November 2021, when it came in at 1.6 per cent.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast last month's core inflation to come in at 2.1 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport - was unchanged.

Meanwhile overall inflation increased to 1.6 per cent on-year in November from 1.4 per cent in October, driven by a more gradual decline in private transport costs, which outweighed the fall in core inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - also remained unchanged.