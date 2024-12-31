Commentary: It's okay if 2024 didn't go as planned. Here's hoping 2025 will

SINGAPORE: As 2024 draws to a close, in case someone needs to read this, it’s okay if the year did not go as planned. It didn’t for many. We still got through it, and that in itself is worth celebrating.

Political upheaval and wars dominated the headlines unsurprisingly, but it would be a mistake to focus solely on the doom and gloom each year. Let’s start with the bright spots in the year.

HOLDING ON TO THE BRIGHT SPOTS

Only 17 years old and Maximilian Maeder carried the weight of a nation of his shoulders. Eight years after Joseph Schooling’s historic swimming gold, the kitefoiler rode his way to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Granted a deferment from National Service, everyone keenly awaits what else this teenager – wise beyond his years – will achieve.

Yip Pin Xiu wowed us yet again in the pool, with a historic feat of Paralympic golds in three successive Games in not one, but two events. And even if Olympic badminton players – Yeo Jia Min, Loh Kean Yew, Jessica Tan and Terry Hee – did not take the podium, their valiant performances cemented their places and the sport in our hearts.

And did you score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore in March? Economists say “Swiftonomics” boosted the first quarter GDP, but more intangible was the sense of fun and excitement in the air. Just don’t forget that “boring” Singapore is partly why it draws big entertainment acts.

Finally, the Causeway that links Singapore and Malaysia’s Johor Bahru celebrated its 100 years in June. But think of it and endless traffic jams come to mind, which is a pity considering how important this connection is to both sides. Even the hiccup of Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit smoothed over.