Commentary: Condo en bloc rules are changing, and neighbours will feel it first

There are also stronger safeguards for owners who do not support a sale. At least 35 per cent of owners, counted by share value or by number of owners, will have to sign the request that calls the meeting to form a sale committee, up from 20 and 25 per cent today.

The signature collection period will be shortened from 12 to six months. An estate that fails the collective sale bid will have to wait three years, instead of two, before a reattempt, while the cap on the extra money a court may award en bloc objectors will double.

A SHORTER DEADLINE MAY NOT EASE THE PRESSURE

The Ministry of Law said the halving of the timeline to obtain signatures is aimed at addressing the “prolonged pressure” on owners who do not want to sell. Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Law Minister Edwin Tong said his ministry had received feedback about owners who refused to sign being named in social media and messaging chat groups, to pressure them into agreeing.

Pressure has two parts: how long it lasts and how hard it comes. The shorter deadline cuts the first but leaves the second alone.

Industry players have been reported as saying that a six-month signature collection period is "too short", especially for bigger projects. Addressing that, Mr Tong pointed to data that showed in developments of more than 100 units, most signatures are gathered in the first four months or within a concentrated window of one to two months. That is a fair answer to whether six months is workable. It is also a description of an intense campaign happening within a window the law is now shortening. Yet, nothing in the new rules touches the intensity.

A higher bar to start a campaign and a longer wait after a failed one may also mean fewer campaigns, but neither eases the pressure once one is under way.