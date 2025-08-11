Commentary: Is the line between passion and overwork blurred in F&B?

THE CULT OF OVERWORK

There’s no doubt that resilience is essential in a professional kitchen. However, when enduring hardship becomes the main measure of passion, it breeds a culture where overwork is expected and valorised.

When I worked as a cook in Singapore, a common refrain I heard was: “Unless you physically can’t get out of bed, you have to show up.” Anything less was seen as lacking commitment to the craft and your team.

Toxic work culture in F&B often becomes self-perpetuating. Victims of punishing conditions come to see hardship as essential and sometimes become enforcers – expecting newcomers to “pay their dues” in the same gruelling way. This normalises overwork and discourages challenges to the status quo, turning passion into not just something that is admired, but actively exploited.

Marilyn Lee, owner of Wheathead Bakery, shared an encounter with a local restaurateur a few years ago, while she was interviewing for a job: “When we got to discussing pay, he joked with me about how I ‘don’t need much because [I’m] passionate, right?’”

In Australia, where I’ve also worked as a cook, stronger labour protections help curb overwork by limiting work hours to 38 hours per week, with mandatory breaks and paid overtime. Robust unions support these standards, promoting healthier work-life balance. This is in contrast to Singapore where many small food businesses lack similar legal protections or union support, leaving workers to navigate unfair conditions alone.

Labour laws, however, are only part of the picture. Even with protections in Australia, toxic attitudes can persist. While applying for jobs in Melbourne, I was once invited for a trial shift. When I clarified the expected hours and asked if it would be paid, the chef told me not to come in at all, claiming I lacked passion – despite the fact that unpaid trials are illegal in Australia. It was as though I had somehow sullied the craft by advocating for fair treatment.