Commentary: The Greenland alarm is sounding. Europe needs to hear it

LONDON: Denmark was worried about US intentions toward Greenland even before Donald Trump sent his troops and bombers into Venezuela over the weekend, but now the Danes are truly alarmed – and so they should be. Even if its vast island territory isn’t the next item on the US president’s acquisition list (which surely features Colombia), he seems determined to take it before leaving office.

The reasons for Denmark’s concern go beyond even Trump’s repeated demands to hand the island over, made all the more real just before Christmas by the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy for making it happen.

The message wasn’t subtle: Louisiana gave its name to a vast US purchase of territory from France in 1803, and Landry stated clearly that he had volunteered “to make Greenland part of the United States.”

The problem for Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is the same as for Europe writ large: They have few cards to play in the world of "might makes right" that Trump is ushering in. They built their entire economic and security postures around the rules and alliance-based order that the US created for its friends after World War II. Now they’re too dependent on US arms to resist as he tears it down, with a strong assist from the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Frederiksen has tried hard to push back against Trump’s latest claims to Greenland, but the language she used is telling. She pointed out that the US has no right under international law to seize Danish territory, that the two nations are close allies, that Trump doesn’t need to own the island to ensure American security, and that he’d be acting against the democratic will of the autonomous Danish territory’s roughly 57,000 people if he tried.

This is all indisputably true. It also ignores entirely what Trump’s weekend action in Venezuela so clearly crystallised – he cares about none of these things.