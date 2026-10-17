Snap Insight: Protecting Singapore’s outdoor workers from haze is easier said than done

SINGAPORE: With the possibility that the haze may reach hazardous levels in Singapore, the tradeoff outdoor workers face may become more acute. Should they prioritise their health or livelihoods?

Even as air quality in parts of Singapore reached the very unhealthy range, road construction sites on my commute yesterday morning were as busy as ever and food delivery riders waited in the traffic.

Singapore's outdoor workers provide essential services. Platform workers deliver the food that families order while sheltering from the haze, while construction crews, cleaners and security guards keep Singapore up and running.

Unlike those who can work from home or avoid outdoor activities, these workers may face financial pressures that make reducing their exposure difficult.

Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said on Friday (Oct 16) that protecting workers from the haze is “not optional” for employers. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will issue further advice on how employers can use 1-hour PM2.5 readings to take action, which may include pausing outdoor work for vulnerable workers.