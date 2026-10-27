Commentary: Singapore is doing more heritage studies – but does it have enough experts?

SINGAPORE: Over the past few years, public agencies in Singapore have commissioned a steady stream of heritage-related studies meant to guide the redevelopment of sites with heritage significance.

These include the 2021 study of the former Old Police Academy at Mount Pleasant, which served as a pilot for the Ministry of National Development’s Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) framework introduced in 2022. The framework was later applied to the studies of Bukit Timah's Turf City and Gillman Barracks.

There are others that sit outside the HIA framework. At Adam Park, for example, the Singapore Land Authority’s (SLA) recent tender requires archaeological mitigation. The Housing and Development Board also called for a tender for heritage studies related to two future development areas.

This growth in commissioned work is welcome, as it represents an important change in how heritage is incorporated earlier in policymaking. But it brings another issue into focus: Does Singapore have enough expertise to do it well?