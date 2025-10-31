Commentary: A dynamite film, but a house of cards on nuclear reality

WASHINGTON DC: Three years ago, when I was serving at the United States National Security Council, we were faced with a nuclear crisis. As Bob Woodward described it in his book War, the intelligence community assessed that if Russian forces were facing a collapse in Ukraine, the probability that they would use tactical nuclear weapons was a coin flip.

We had been working hard for months to deter Russian nuclear use and we also developed plans for what we would do if those efforts failed. The danger culminated on the weekend of Oct 21 to Oct 23 in 2022, when Russia accused Ukraine of planning a dirty bomb attack, which felt a lot like a pretext for nuclear use. We rushed in for emergency meetings that Sunday to avert a world changing event.

This all came to mind recently when I watched Kathryn Bigelow’s new Netflix movie A House Of Dynamite. A nuclear missile is launched against the United States from somewhere in the Pacific. It’s not known who launched it or why. The clock is ticking - 19 minutes to impact. The president and his national security team scramble to ascertain what’s happening and what the response should be.

It’s a compelling, edge-of-your seat watch, with a pulsating soundtrack. The visuals bear an uncanny resemblance to the West Wing and situation room. It is, in many ways, startlingly realistic. The movie is already being mentioned as an Oscar contender and a wake-up call about the dangers of nuclear war, in the genre of Cold War classics like Fail Safe. All this praise is deserved.