Commentary: Why India worries about the push for a separate Sikh state

SINGAPORE: It’s the separatist movement most people have never heard of, but it is at the heart of the very public India-Canada spat ignited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India is behind the assassination of a Sikh activist in British Colombia - charges New Delhi firmly denies.

Behind the rhetoric, though, is a desire for Sikh nationhood. And that’s why India is so worried.

Khalistan, as campaigners call this proposed independent homeland, is a crisis of India’s own making. Successive governments have neglected, manipulated and exploited the state of Punjab - traditionally seen as India’s breadbasket - and the Sikhs who inhabit it for their own political and economic gain.

That, in turn, has led to a brewing resentment among the community both in and outside India that could revive a mostly dormant domestic independence movement, transforming it into another flashpoint like Kashmir or Manipur in the northeast.

But a separate state won’t solve the myriad of issues facing Punjab, where most of India’s Sikhs live. Unemployment, a crippling drug crisis, high rates of female infanticide are just some of the problems.