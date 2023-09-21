Commentary: India needs to take Sikh leader's murder in Canada seriously

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dramatic statement in parliament that there were “credible allegations” Indian intelligence was behind the murder of a radical Sikh activist in British Columbia came as a shock to many in India for a couple of reasons. For one thing, most of us still believe that we’re the good guys and our government doesn’t do this kind of thing.

More importantly, if India actually did conduct an assassination on Western soil - which its foreign ministry strongly denies - it would represent a pretty major escalation of the country’s covert struggle against both non-violent dissidents and active supporters of militant separatism abroad. Even the most fervent supporters of the government’s muscular approach to foreign policy should have qualms about that possibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long pledged to change India’s traditionally quietist approach to international relations. After a terrorist attack in Kashmir in 2019, he declared in a much-quoted campaign speech that his policy was to “barge into (their) homes and kill them.”

Everyone knew that he meant, in particular, the homes of extremists living abroad.

That was followed quickly by an air force raid into Pakistani territory that targeted a supposed terrorist training centre. The mission was wildly popular: Leaders in Modi’s party argued that it helped them sweep general elections a few weeks later.