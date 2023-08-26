Commentary: Almost half of moon missions fail - why space is still a big risk

AN EXCLUSIVE CLUB

The moon is the only celestial location humans have visited (so far). It makes sense to go there first: It’s the closest planetary body to us, at a distance of around 400,000km.

Yet only four countries have achieved successful “soft landings” - landings which the spacecraft survives - on the lunar surface.

The USSR was the first. The Luna 9 mission safely touched down on the moon almost 60 years ago, in February 1966. The United States followed suit a few months later, in June 1966, with the Surveyor 1 mission.

China was the next country to join the club, with the Chang'e 3 mission in 2013. And now India too has arrived, with Chandrayaan-3.

Missions from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Russia, the European Space Agency, Luxembourg, South Korea and Italy have also had some measure of lunar success with fly-bys, orbiters and impacts (whether intentional or not).

CRASHES ARE NOT UNCOMMON

On Aug 19, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that “communication with the Luna 25 spacecraft was interrupted”, after an impulse command was sent to the spacecraft to lower its orbit around the Moon. Attempts to contact the spacecraft on Aug 20 were unsuccessful, leading Roscosmos to determine Luna 25 had crashed.

Despite more than 60 years of spaceflight experience extending from the USSR to modern Russia, this mission failed. We don’t know exactly what happened - but the current situation in Russia, where resources are stretched thin and tensions are high due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, may well have been a factor.

The Luna 25 failure recalled two high-profile lunar crashes in 2019.