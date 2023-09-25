Commentary: Why the next decade is not simply about getting rich for Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesian voters are gearing up to elect their next president on Valentine’s Day 2024. While Indonesia is still enjoying resilient economic growth, its long-term prospects are not as rosy as it may seem.

Immediate policy action is direly required to address long-term developmental challenges as Indonesia’s demographic window of opportunity will close soon. Presidential candidates should reflect this urgency in their election manifesto but a farsighted economic agenda is at odds with the short election cycles of the candidates.

In less than 15 years but possibly as early as seven, Indonesia’s population will start to age, with an increasing number of dependents per working age person.

Its total dependency ratio (the number of people below 15 years old plus those aged 65 years and older, divided by those aged 15 to 64 years) was 47.2 per cent in 2022. This ratio is expected to reach its lowest level, or the inflection point, between 2030 and 2040 before it will start to increase.

There is no turning back: Very few societies and countries where the data have been tracked in the last 50 years have become younger once they start to age. Even if Indonesia should become younger again, it will not happen anytime soon.