Commentary: Indonesia makes a quiet return to Pyongyang

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s decision to renew diplomatic engagement with North Korea this month is more than a nostalgic gesture recalling the Sukarno–Kim Il Sung era. Foreign Minister Sugiono’s visit to Pyongyang on Saturday (Oct 11), at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, marked a new phase in Indonesia’s quiet but deliberate diplomacy.

At a time when China, Russia and North Korea are forging a closer axis of cooperation, Indonesia is positioning itself as a middle power capable of engaging all sides without compromising its independence.

This first trip by an Indonesian foreign minister to North Korea since 2013 saw a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a bilateral consultation mechanism, which Indonesia’s foreign ministry has described as a platform to explore cooperation across political, socio-cultural, technical and sports sectors.

Sugiono affirmed Jakarta’s readiness to facilitate closer engagement between North Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including through mechanisms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum. The minister also attended the 80th anniversary celebration of the Workers’ Party of Korea, a symbolic gesture underscoring respect for an old partner and Indonesia’s quiet ambition to act as a diplomatic bridge amid Pyongyang’s isolation.

The relationship between Jakarta and Pyongyang, rooted in the spirit of the Bandung Conference and the Non-Aligned Movement, never collapsed even during decades of global tension. The two nations first established diplomatic relations in the 1960s. Yet the renewed MOU now takes on new resonance in an era of sharpened rivalry and shifting power balances across East Asia.