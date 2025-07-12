Commentary: Why Samyang Buldak instant noodles is an US$8 billion tariff-proof brand

HONG KONG: When it comes to instant noodles, there’s no Korean discount. Only a Korean premium.

Samyang Foods, the manufacturer of Buldak ramen, has gained 93 per cent this year. Trading at 26 times forward earnings, it boasts US$8.1 billion market cap, as much as bigger rivals Japan’s Nissin Foods and Korea’s Nongshim combined.

This rally has also made chief executive Kim Jung-soo, who married into a conglomerate family and turned around the instant noodle company after it declared bankruptcy in the late 1990s, a rare billionaire in her own right in the country’s male-dominated business world.

Buldak, which translates to “fire chicken” in Korean, is not for the fainthearted. With its debut in 2012, Samyang introduced a level of spice previously unseen in the instant ramen market. It has roughly the same heat level as jalapeno peppers. Last year, Denmark briefly recalled the fiery ramen for being too spicy.