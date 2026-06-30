Commentary: Despite its best efforts, Iran won’t be able to toll the Strait of Hormuz

CANBERRA: Tensions have again escalated in the Middle East, with the United States and Iran trading strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

It follows reports of an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship trying to transit through the strait. Both the US and Iran have accused each other of breaking the agreed 60-day interim peace deal.

Since Iran was attacked by the US and Israel, it has increasingly signalled its intent to make control of the Strait of Hormuz a permanent feature. This has raised fears that after the conflict, it could permanently impose tolls on the roughly 130 ships that transit the strait each day.

While Iran may desire a guaranteed source of revenue, the region is unlikely to accept it tolling the strait. More importantly, it would not work. The Strait of Hormuz is not a canal.