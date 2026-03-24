Commentary: Iran war is a risk to the flow of Gulf funds around the globe

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: As the world assesses the continuing economic damage from the Middle East war, much of the focus has been on how long it will be until “normal” energy production and shipments resume.

That is the most pressing issue, of course. But among the many other questions investors and policymakers should consider is a financial one: How will the relationship of the Gulf countries with international capital markets change in the short term?

The six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - have collectively grown over decades into one of the most consequential forces in global finance, investing across the world.

But there is a risk that increased domestic need for funds in the wake of the war may have a temporary impact on those flows even if the long-term position of the countries is not in question. This would have implications for global interest rates and the distribution of funding, as the world has come to rely on GCC capital more deeply than many realise.