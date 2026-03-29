Commentary: Could this energy crisis be worse for the global economy than COVID-19?

OXFORD, England: Despite reports of negotiations between the US and the Iranian regime, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most oil tankers, with only a small number of vessels being allowed to pass. The result is a loss of roughly 11 million barrels per day of oil and petroleum liquids to the global market. This represents just over 10 per cent of global supply.

At first glance, a 10 per cent disruption may not sound catastrophic. But in oil markets, even a 10 per cent imbalance between supply and demand can have very large economic effects.

To understand the scale of the disruption, it is useful to compare it with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. During global lockdowns, empty roads, grounded aircraft and deserted bus and railway stations became normal as travel and economic activity collapsed. At that time, global oil demand fell by about 8 million barrels per day, the largest demand shock in history.

Today’s situation is the opposite. Instead of a collapse in demand, the world is experiencing a large supply shock. But the impact on everyday life could end up looking similar: reduced travel, higher transport costs, slower economic activity and pressure on household budgets.