Trump cites progress with Iran, US reported to propose plan to end war 

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 24) the US was making progress in its efforts to negotiate an end to war with Iran, including winning an important concession from Tehran, while media outlets reported Washington had sent a 15-point settlement proposal.

Trump told reporters at the White House the US was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end hostilities, adding the Iranians wanted to reach a deal very badly.

"We're in negotiations right now," he said.

Tehran has denied that direct talks have taken place. Iran's powerful parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, on Monday dismissed the reports as "fake news".

Citing two officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that Washington sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East. Israel's Channel 12, quoting three sources, said the US was seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the 15-point plan.

The Israeli media outlet said the plan would include the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program, ceasing support for proxy groups, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Republican president told reporters at the White House that Iran had made a valuable concession related to non-nuclear energy and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has effectively shut the waterway, where 20 per cent of the world's oil normally transits, since the US and Israel launched attacks four weeks ago, creating the worst energy supply shock in history and sending fuel prices soaring.

"It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump said, adding, "it was a very nice thing they did".