Commentary: Israel and Lebanon have a ceasefire, but this isn’t a tidy end to the war

MELBOURNE: After weeks of bombardments in southern Lebanon that have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than one million residents, Israel and Lebanon started a 10-day ceasefire on Apr 16.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, vowed to keep Israeli troops in southern Lebanon to create a 10km “security zone”, raising immediate questions about whether the ceasefire would actually stop Israeli attacks against Hezbollah. After a previous ceasefire in late 2024 ended 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli troops continued to launch airstrikes and carry out targeted killings of Hezbollah fighters.

People like to bound events such as wars with tidy dates and years. It makes them easier to understand and entertains the fantasy that historic events are neat, with understandable beginnings, middles and eventual ends.

But in reality, the messiness and complexities of war rarely hold to these manmade boundaries.

Instead, even after a ceasefire or a peace agreement is in place, many dynamics of war continue. This is the paradox of such agreements: They might end one phase of a conflict, but they inevitably usher in another.