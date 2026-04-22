Commentary: Apple CEO Tim Cook resigns after 15 years. What’s next for the tech giant?

QUEENSLAND, Australia: Apple on Monday (Apr 20) announced that the tech company’s longtime CEO Tim Cook will step down and transition to the role of executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.

This change will take effect from Sep 1, 2026. John Ternus, currently Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO. However, Cook will remain in place until then to ensure a “smooth takeover”. As chairman, he’ll then take on a more strategic role of engaging with policymakers and corporate governance.

Ternus is a 25-year veteran at Apple. He is widely seen as an internal replacement shaped by long-term succession planning. His appointment marks Apple’s first leadership transition since Cook took over from Steve Jobs in 2011.

Rather than signalling a dramatic shift, this transition is likely going to be more subtle, without a major strategic reset.



