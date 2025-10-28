Commentary: The K in K-pop is already silent. And that’s okay

As a longtime observer of Hallyu, or Korean wave, it has been fascinating to see it evolve from the 1990s, when shows were made almost entirely for local consumption with limited exports to Japan and Taiwan. Then came the 2000s when the musician Rain and TV series Jewel In The Palace won fans across Asia.

Things really started to take off in the 2010s. Films and TV shows were marked by splashier, more expensive productions often taking place overseas. Space travel romance My Love From Another Star and military drama Descendants Of The Sun were the smash-hit exemplars of this time. The programmes were so popular there were regular reports of fans suffering health problems after overindulging. BTS and Blackpink debuted in this era; Parasite won the Oscar for Best Film.

MADE BEYOND KOREA

Since the beginning of the current decade, we’ve been firmly in a “made beyond Korea” moment, according to Bernie Cho, president of DFSB Kollective, a Seoul-based artist and label services agency. The content is anchored in the culture, but the hands that make it may not belong to someone who is ethnically Korean or has a Republic of Korea passport.

Blackpink’s Lisa, winner of numerous industry firsts and Labubu’s fairy godmother, is the most famous example. Born in Thailand, she moved to Seoul in 2011 as a teenager after being scouted by YG Entertainment, one of the Big Four record labels. Bandmate Jennie was born in Seoul and lived in New Zealand. Rose was born a Kiwi and raised in Australia. Only Jisoo has lived in South Korea all her life.

Because growth is limited at home due to a shrinking population, it’s imperative for the K-culture industry to pivot abroad. Instead of fighting over scraps in the way so many Chinese industrial companies are doing, it makes sense to look beyond a 50-million fan base at home to the 8 billion potential fans outside.