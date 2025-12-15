Commentary: LinkedIn and the great gender swap

LONDON: Trouble is brewing on LinkedIn, the usually sedate professional networking platform. Nestled among the posts about “exciting personal news” (dull promotions) and those people who insist on comparing their run times to the “marathon” of founding a business, there are now lots of posts from women who have been pretending to be men.

And who found that the switch made them incredibly popular.

These women (and some men) have been driven to the gender-swap stunt by a suspicion that the LinkedIn algorithm has changed in recent months, causing it to “suppress” posts from women – and from women of colour, in particular.

It seems that being a man, in other words, gets you seen by a lot more people.

BEING A MAN ON LINKEDIN

The experiment started when Megan Cornish, a strategist for mental health brands, saw women reporting dramatic drops in the numbers of followers seeing their posts. She became a man on LinkedIn and asked AI to rewrite both her career summary and old posts that hadn’t performed well, using “more male, ‘agentic’ language”. Bingo. Views went up 400 per cent.