Commentary: LinkedIn and the great gender swap
It’s becoming clear that women face extra barriers to visibility on social media, says Isabel Berwick for the Financial Times.
LONDON: Trouble is brewing on LinkedIn, the usually sedate professional networking platform. Nestled among the posts about “exciting personal news” (dull promotions) and those people who insist on comparing their run times to the “marathon” of founding a business, there are now lots of posts from women who have been pretending to be men.
And who found that the switch made them incredibly popular.
These women (and some men) have been driven to the gender-swap stunt by a suspicion that the LinkedIn algorithm has changed in recent months, causing it to “suppress” posts from women – and from women of colour, in particular.
It seems that being a man, in other words, gets you seen by a lot more people.
BEING A MAN ON LINKEDIN
The experiment started when Megan Cornish, a strategist for mental health brands, saw women reporting dramatic drops in the numbers of followers seeing their posts. She became a man on LinkedIn and asked AI to rewrite both her career summary and old posts that hadn’t performed well, using “more male, ‘agentic’ language”. Bingo. Views went up 400 per cent.
A few weeks on, there’s now an organised campaign group, Fairness in the Feed, with a petition calling for “fair visibility for all on LinkedIn” in a bid to get the Microsoft-owned social media platform to open up about what’s going on, and make improvements.
Aceil Haddad, a PR agency founder, who swapped to “he/him” in her bio three weeks ago, saw her views go up 175 per cent. Lots of people gender swap for a short period, but Haddad said she plans to stick with it: “We’re told the playing field is equal, while the data and lived experience prove otherwise. In a climate where . . . business competition is fierce, we need every advantage we can get.”
LinkedIn is, after all, the place where people go to talk about, and do, business. It has 1.3 billion users worldwide and it’s in the platform’s own interests to be the go-to destination for the world’s job hunters, recruiters and entrepreneurs.
If those people can’t get heard, what is the point of it?
LOSS OF VISIBILITY CAN BE CATASTROPHIC
The impact on livelihoods from loss of visibility is a huge issue, according to Fairness in the Feed campaigner Cindy Gallop. A former advertising industry executive, she’s founder and CEO of Make Love Not Porn, a video platform set up to counter the porn industry. Gallop has seen a huge drop in impressions for some of her posts, despite having nearly 150,000 LinkedIn followers.
Such low numbers could be catastrophic for users who rely on the platform to promote their business: “The way I articulate it is that algorithmic suppression equals economic oppression,” she said.
In a statement, LinkedIn said that “our algorithms do not use gender as a ranking signal, and changing gender on your profile does not affect how your content appears in search or feed. We regularly evaluate our systems across millions of posts, including checks for gender-related disparities, alongside ongoing reviews and member feedback.”
Sometimes, users’ efforts may be buried because of a simple numbers game: Posts on the site are up 15 per cent year-on-year and comments are up 24 per cent. LinkedIn is already the place for hustle – but its popularity means we now all have to compete even harder for attention.
CHANGE IS OVERDUE
Still studies have shown that women do face extra barriers to visibility on social media.
A paper published in Nature Communications this year looked at academics self-promoting their work on X, and found that women did it 28 per cent less than men. As the authors note, research from other areas already tells us that women have learned to stay quiet about their achievements, partly because of the “adverse reactions” when they do speak out.
This mix of reticence and culturally imposed silence is potentially a huge barrier to success on LinkedIn, a place chock-full of self-promoters (who are, indeed, mostly men).
Whatever the truth behind the drop in women’s visibility, the campaigners make timely points. LinkedIn is overdue a change or challenge.
Microsoft bought it for US$26.2 billion in 2016, yet not much has improved in the user experience. I like the platform, but even for a technologically challenged Gen Xer, it is retro and clunky.
The torching of civility elsewhere on social media handed LinkedIn a golden ticket. It’s a place where you have to say who you really are – and consequently, people usually have polite conversations.
Yes, it can be a bit dull. But as AI-generated posts take over many social feeds, it’s likely that users who post human stories about our lives, as well as our work, will increasingly get sifted to the top.
My best-performing LinkedIn content in 2025? A video I shot on the phone while hiding in a ladies’ bathroom at the office, feeling very sorry for myself: 150,000 views.