Commentary: It wasn’t Piyush Gupta. But it was very LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Every day, millions of LinkedIn users post stories and photos, hoping to impress future bosses, recruiters and clients with their personal brand.

After all, it is no longer enough to put up your resume on the world’s largest professional network. Users are expected to regularly showcase their work achievements, societal impact and important people they know.

But when does it go too far?

On May 19, a LinkedIn post appeared under user Janney Hujic's name showing a photo of herself with a man tagged as former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta. The post claimed Ms Hujic had bumped into Mr Gupta at a cafe in Bali and they spoke for a few minutes.

The post also claimed that Mr Gupta had praised the all-women expedition to Mongolia Ms Hujic was organising to raise funds for the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

Then, the real Mr Gupta commented in the LinkedIn post, “Sorry to disillusion you. That isn't me!”

It turned out the man is a 58-year-old teacher who lives in Bali. To make matters worse, SG Enable said that her company was not an authorised fundraiser for the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

LinkedIn users had a field day. Some criticised Ms Hujic and others posted photos of themselves with the real Mr Gupta. One user wrote: “This is peak LinkedIn”, alluding to the hubris and humblebragging that plague the platform.

The post in question was left up for days before Ms Hujic's account was deleted on May 24. Ms Hujic has since alleged that the post was put up by her social media manager, who demanded money to remove it.