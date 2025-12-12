Commentary: Sabah election reveals the ‘three-body problem’ of Chinese voters

KUALA LUMPUR: The truth is that no matter how hard its local state representatives worked, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) could not have averted the total wipeout in the recent Sabah state election.

Most analysts have pointed to a “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment to explain why the East Malaysia state resoundingly voted for local parties. But this does not completely explain what happened to mostly Chinese, mostly urban seats that DAP held: Such sentiments have long existed, but have not stopped voters from choosing DAP in the past few elections.

Chinese voters in urban areas have voted rather uniformly in the past (at both federal and state level) with little geographic variations, suggesting primarily national issues that influence voting behaviours. Similarly, local issues alone are unlikely to deliver such a massive swing across all six of DAP’s seats, many of which are strongholds.

In the last 2020 Sabah state elections, the average vote share of DAP in the six seats it won was 78.7 per cent. In 2025, this dropped to 27.6 per cent, indicating a dramatic 51.1 per cent swing. This included seats held with supermajorities, such as Luyang (90.6 per cent), Likas (86.3 per cent), and Kapayan (77.4 per cent), that were contested by its party state chairman Phoong Jin Zhe and veteran Jannie Lasimbang. These local candidates were also not uniformly bad that they deserved an across-the-board rebuke.

It seems reasonable to conclude that only significant changes in national sentiment among Chinese voters could have delivered such a decisive outcome.