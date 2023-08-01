Commentary: Isn't it ironic Matty Healy's kiss brought Malaysia together for a moment?
UK band The 1975 may have thought their same-sex kiss at the Good Vibes Festival was making a statement against the government, but their stunt only hurts those living by Malaysia's laws, says NUS' Serina Rahman.
JOHOR BAHRU: In a move that did not surprise many - at least those familiar with Malaysia - the government cancelled the Good Vibes Festival 2023 after the debacle created by British band The 1975 on the first day of its planned three-day run earlier this month.
Lead singer Matty Healy, with a bottle of champagne in hand, spewed a vulgarity-laden tirade against Malaysia and Malaysian laws, then planted a kiss on his bandmate, Ross MacDonald. Before that, he had also smashed the organiser’s drone and spat on the audience.
Though TikTok videos showed some concertgoers seemingly clapping and cheering his words, others showed disgruntled fans urging him to just “sing the song” and displaying clear unhappiness at his tantrum.
When Healy announced the band were cutting short their set because they "just got banned", one TikTok video captured the crowd spontaneously singing Negaraku - Malaysia’s national anthem - suggesting some concertgoers found the move justified.
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil subsequently issued a statement cancelling the entire music festival, saying there would be no compromise for any party that challenged Malaysian laws. He also warned against going against the tradition and values of local culture.
While the cancellation was not a political act per se, politicians on both sides of the divide were quick to put their own spin on the proceedings, especially with the crucial Aug 12 state elections looming near.
ONE KISS, DIFFERENT SPIN
The controversy plays to the hand of the conservative religious bloc. It was quick to voice its unhappiness, citing the incident as proof of the government’s desire to encourage debauchery and failure to protect the rights of Malays - their main narrative.
The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has always had issues with international bands performing in Malaysia. A PAS lawmaker told parliament in March that Korean girl group Blackpink’s concert was “against the values” of a Muslim-majority country. Another PAS leader called for the cancellation of British band Coldplay’s November concert over concerns about its support for the LGBTQ community.
PAS had also protested against the Japanese cultural festival Bon Odori due to its religious elements and the Oktoberfest beer festival in Selangor, though both events were eventually approved by the state’s royalty.
Others put an economic spin on things. The vice-president of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), a party within Malaysia’s current unity government under the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, said that cancelling the entire event over the misdemeanour of one band would dissuade other international acts from performing in Malaysia.
Others felt the pushback from conservative groups left Malaysia missing out on the potential “gold mine” that went to Singapore. Music fans had earlier lamented that Coldplay will play six shows in Singapore, compared to just one in Kuala Lumpur.
Food and retail vendors, including small-time entrepreneurs, were hurt by the festival cancellation, after investing money and time to boost revenue at the event. Local bands also lost an opportunity to perform on the big stage.
FODDER FOR STATE ELECTIONS
Ironically, Matty Healy achieved something few have been able to do in Malaysia, even if only momentarily: He brought the country together, across the political divide, in anger against his disrespectful and offensive behaviour.
So much so, that those on the conservative bench had to create a point of contention and chose to falsely accuse Mr Fahmi of blaming PAS for the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival. The communications minister had long taken responsibility for the decision, and a police report has been filed against the false accusation.
This incident will undoubtedly be milked and manipulated in the build-up to the state elections, seen as a referendum not only on Mr Anwar’s performance but also on his multiracial vision for the country.
But entertainment news will likely be forgotten as voters’ attention turns back to more vital bread-and-butter issues. While large international events like the music festival boost the national economy, these don't usually take place nor make an economic impact in the conservative states to begin with.
Most citizens on the whole, just want the country to get back on an even keel post-COVID, and for economic conditions to improve.
MORE HURT THAN HELP TO LGBTQ COMMUNITY
But there is one group that will be disproportionately hurt even after the dust settles on the Good Vibes Festival: Matty Healy single-handedly did more damage to the LGBTQ community in Malaysia than provide an ounce of help.
Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, and there is hostility against the community, especially by the conservative Islamic political bloc and their allies.
The local LGBTQ community and its advocates, such as Justice for Sisters, SEED Foundation and Legal Dignity, have carefully made ground in ensuring some form of protection for itself. However, this is done fully cognisant of societal limitations and local power structures.
There is always an invisible line to abide by, which Matty Healy obnoxiously stomped on. He instantly provided fodder for those most hostile to the LGBTQ community and dismantled the work of those who have taken years to forge quiet cooperation and collaboration with the authorities.
Some members of the Malaysian LGBTQ community were livid in their TikTok videos, saying that their already difficult lives will be made even harder.
It should be the LGBTQ community who should determine how their cause should be fought and for Malaysians to shape their society. Western advocates and those who have moved away from Malaysia need to remember that it is those who remain that bear the burden of their words and acts.
Serina Rahman is Lecturer at the Southeast Asian Studies Department, NUS and Associate Fellow at the Malaysia Studies Programme, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Singapore.