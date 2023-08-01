Commentary: Isn't it ironic Matty Healy's kiss brought Malaysia together for a moment?

JOHOR BAHRU: In a move that did not surprise many - at least those familiar with Malaysia - the government cancelled the Good Vibes Festival 2023 after the debacle created by British band The 1975 on the first day of its planned three-day run earlier this month.

Lead singer Matty Healy, with a bottle of champagne in hand, spewed a vulgarity-laden tirade against Malaysia and Malaysian laws, then planted a kiss on his bandmate, Ross MacDonald. Before that, he had also smashed the organiser’s drone and spat on the audience.

Though TikTok videos showed some concertgoers seemingly clapping and cheering his words, others showed disgruntled fans urging him to just “sing the song” and displaying clear unhappiness at his tantrum.

When Healy announced the band were cutting short their set because they "just got banned", one TikTok video captured the crowd spontaneously singing Negaraku - Malaysia’s national anthem - suggesting some concertgoers found the move justified.