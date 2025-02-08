Commentary: Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards

BRISBANE: Mastercard has announced plans to remove the 16-digit number from their credit and debit cards by 2030 in a move designed to stamp out identity theft and fraudulent use of cards.

The numbers currently used to identify cards will be replaced with tokenisation and biometric authentication

In 2022, Mastercard added biometric options enabling payments to be made with a smile or wave of the hand. Tokenisation converts the 16-digit card number into a different number - or token - stored on your device, so card information is never shared when you tap your card or phone or make payments online.

In Australia, the first rollout of these numberless cards will be through a partnership with AMP Bank, but it is expected other banks will follow in the coming 12 months.