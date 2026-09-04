Commentary: Will Meta’s US settlement change how Singapore regulates social media?

PLATFORMS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE “HOW”

Meta and other social media companies have come under heavy regulatory scrutiny in recent years. Earlier this year, Snap and YouTube settled lawsuits over their impact on users’ mental health ahead of trial.

In legislating against social media, governments have focused on the “whom” and the “what” – young users, and harmful content. This approach has informed policies like the under-16 social media ban.

Meta’s settlement in the US extends platforms’ responsibility to the “how”. What Meta agreed to – limiting the amount of time children spend on their platforms, banning access from midnight to 6am, and removing push notifications during school hours – will change how young users engage with social media.

Meta previously said its existing tools like screen-time warnings and parental controls make their services safer for children. However, experts highlighted that such features are rarely used as they are not automatically turned on.

The reality is that social media companies, being profit-making companies, make deliberate architecture choices to attract users and keep them on the platforms. What’s more, history shows how Meta tweaks product features for different markets for this purpose.

For instance, the company introduced Facebook Lite for developing countries that run on slower networks. A different set of tools usable with lower data bandwidths were introduced for Facebook Lite.

Other country-specific rollouts include Facebook Marketplace and the tweaking of Newsfeed after the 2016 US presidential election so users would see more posts from their friends and family, and fewer from brands, businesses and media. While this adjustment might not have been made for revenue purposes, it was a response to the scrutiny the platform faced for the spread of election mis- and disinformation.

These architectural changes point to social media companies’ ability to not just change product settings quickly but also for markets of their choice.