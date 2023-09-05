Commentary: Do famous figures like Mike Tyson own rights to their life stories?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: What if you overcame a serious illness to go on to win an Olympic medal? Could a writer or filmmaker decide to tell your inspiring story without consulting you? Or do you “own” that story and control how it gets retold?

Michael Oher, the former NFL player portrayed in the 2009 blockbuster The Blind Side, has sued Michael and Anne Leigh Tuohy, the suburban couple who took him into their home as a disadvantaged youth.

In his official complaint, Oher claims that through forgery, trickery or sheer incompetence, the Tuohys enabled 20th Century Fox to acquire the exclusive rights to his life story.

The Tuohys, Oher continues, received millions of dollars for a “story that would not have existed without him”, while he claims that he received nothing.

Just a year earlier, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was similarly incensed when he learned that Hulu had created a miniseries dramatising his career without seeking his permission.

“They stole my life story and didn’t pay me,” Tyson charged in an Instagram post.

Oher and Tyson - not to mention countless influencers and wannabe celebs - share the conviction that they own, and can monetise, their life stories. And given regular news stories about studios buying “life story rights”, it’s not surprising to see why.