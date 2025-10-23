Commentary: America’s ‘warrior ethos’ misses the challenges of soldiering in the 21st century

SINGAPORE: After summoning hundreds of senior United States military leaders from across the globe to a rare meeting on Sep 30, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth railed against the loss of the “warrior ethos”. He announced new grooming rules and physical fitness requirements at “the highest male standard only”.

The defence chief appeared to harken back to old-school visions of warfighting – athletic soldiers laden with equipment, slogging through dense vegetation and across harsh deserts. It is seemingly at odds with the picture of modern warfare.

As far back as 20 years ago, US-based drone operators were remotely piloting Predator unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to target Taliban contingents during the war in Afghanistan. Now, think of Russians and Ukrainians far from the frontlines, launching drone swarms to take out assets and overwhelm air defences. By Ukraine’s account, it has lost more soldiers and vehicles to Russian drones than other traditional weapons of war.

The cutting edge of military technologies has led to increasingly remote applications of deadly force. Against this backdrop, it may be tempting to see the business of warfighting as moving inexorably away from our historical – even cinematic – images of what war looks like.

Is Mr Hegseth out of step with current realities? Is soldiering in the 21st century going to be less physically demanding?