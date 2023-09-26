Commentary: From mooncakes to durians, here’s how scammers cash in on pricey foods

SINGAPORE: As the Mid-Autumn Festival nears, many of us are keeping up with the tradition of gifting mooncakes to loved ones. But this year, this custom has become marred by a new scam that targets unsuspecting people with attractive but fraudulent mooncake deals.

In August alone, 27 victims lost at least S$325,000 (US$238,000) to such scam deals in Singapore. Recently in September, a woman lost S$76,000 after downloading a third-party app to purchase mooncakes online.

It is not just mooncakes - we see similar scams involving seasonal and pricey foods like durian and seafood. These scam tactics usually get your attention via “too good to be true” deals, enticing you to click on malicious links.

These links may lead to a fraudulent website, or a request to download a malicious app which can gain access to your device. Any personal information, online account passwords or credit card numbers that you then enter may be harvested by scammers.

It’s a worrying trend that reflects the growing sophistication of bad actors exploiting the convenience and ease of online shopping, especially when something is in demand.

Scammers often create a sense of urgency, forcing people into hasty decision-making. For instance, in some mooncake scams, victims were told their orders were cancelled due to production or manpower issues, then instructed to install an APK file to obtain a refund - thus granting scammers access to their devices.

All it takes are a few clicks to lose one’s sensitive data, or even all of one’s savings. With the year-end shopping season fast approaching, we must stay alert when making purchases online.