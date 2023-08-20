Commentary: Is OCBC anti-scam measure a necessary guard rail or heavy-handed overreach?

SINGAPORE: Given the rising tide of malware scams, would it make sense to protect people by preventing access to online banking services if there were other risky apps on their phones?

Some OCBC users got a rude shock in August when they were blocked from using the bank’s internet banking and mobile banking app, as part of a new security feature that detects potentially risky Android apps downloaded from unofficial platforms. Irked customers took to social media, taking issue with the bank telling them which apps are allowed on their own phones and seemingly monitoring their activities.

Highlighting users as a cybersecurity vulnerability is by no means unwarranted. People generally are unaware of the dangers lurking in the shadows of unauthorised app stores and the permissions they grant to these potentially rogue apps.

That said, it is by no means entirely the user’s fault. Scammers are often a few steps ahead of the general public, devising new ways to scam users of their hard-earned savings.