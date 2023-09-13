More than S$330 million lost to scammers in first half of 2023; cases continue to rise

SINGAPORE: Scam victims in Singapore lost slightly less money in the first half of 2023 as compared to the same period last year, even as the number of scam cases increased by 64.5 per cent, according to data released by the police on Wednesday (Sep 13).

From January to June this year, the total amount that victims reported to have been cheated – S$334.5 million (US$245.7 million) – dropped by 2.2 per cent from S$342.1 million in the same period in 2022.

In line with that, more than half of the cases – 55 per cent – resulted in losses less than or equal to S$2,000.

The overall number of scam cases increased from 13,576 in the first half of last year to 22,339 in the first half of this year.

Young adults aged 20 to 39 were the most likely to be cheated in scams, making up more than half of the total number of victims. They mostly fell prey to e-commerce scams, job scams and phishing scams.

The top five methods used by scammers to approach victims were through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, social media, phone calls, online shopping platforms and SMSes.