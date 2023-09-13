Android malware scam victims lost more than S$10 million in first half of 2023: Police

The growing spate of scams targeting Android users has prompted several public advisories by the authorities. Most recently in August, the police and Cyber Security of Singapore issued a joint advisory highlighting some tactics used by scammers.

Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated schemes to deceive people into installing malicious apps. They then access the victims’ devices and steal sensitive information to perform fraudulent monetary transactions, stealing funds such as CPF savings.

In their press release on Wednesday, police said that victims generally responded to advertisements for services – such as home cleaning and pet grooming – on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The scammers who posted these ads then sent the victims a web link over WhatsApp under the pretext of asking them for payment.

The link required the victims to download an Android Package Kit file, which is an app created for Android’s operating system.

After this, fraudsters were able to obtain the victims’ internet banking credentials or card details. The victims then discovered unauthorised transactions on their bank accounts or cards.

In June, a 16-year-old was among nine people nabbed by police for their suspected involvement in Android malware scams. In some cases, CPF savings were withdrawn and credited to the victims' bank accounts before being transferred out.

Most of those arrested had allegedly facilitated the scams by relinquishing their bank accounts or internet banking credentials, or by disclosing their Singpass credentials for monetary gains.